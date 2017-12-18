Harrisburg Students get free books in Literacy Extravaganza event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Students in Harrisburg are taking home new books, thanks to the KPMG Company.

The company's Family for Literacy campaign hosted a Literacy Extravaganza event on Monday, at Cougar Academy in Harrisburg. 270 first through twelfth graders were given a new book to take home.

"It's really fun and engaging to be able to see the kids and how they light up when they get the book," said Robert Mitchell, a partner with KPMG who participated in the event. "They leave usually excited to go home and read it with their family."

Since the Family for Literacy program began in 2008, nearly 3.7 million books have been donated to children in need across the country. KPMG is also partnering with schools districts across the United States to give students home access to e-books.