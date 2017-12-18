× Lancaster man facing charges after pushing police officer during bar fight

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after fighting at a bar and then pushing a police officer.

Jayson Rodriguez-Irizarry, 31, is facing aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges for the incident.

On December 17 around 2:05 a.m., police were in the area of Catalina’s at 40 W. Orange St. during the bar closing.

Police saw that a fight had broken out in a group of people that had exited the bar.

Police attempted to stop the group from fighting when Rodriguez-Irizarry grabbed an officer and pushed him backwards into other officers to continue fighting.

Authorities were able to place Rodriguez-Irizarry into custody and he was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.