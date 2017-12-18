Middletown robbery investigation

MIDDLETOWN, PA. — Police in Middletown are asking for help as they investigate a string of robberies in the borough. On December 17, 2017, at approximately 6:45 p.m., a victim told police he was getting out of his vehicle in the 200 Block of North Union St. when he was approached by a man who demanded his money. The suspect, described as a black male by the victim, is believed to be 20 to 30 years old, wearing all black clothing.

On December 18, 2017, at approximately 12:54 a.m., a burglary occurred at the Middletown Karns. Three male suspects were involved in this break-in. The black male suspect is wearing all black clothing, including a bulky coat (goose down style). He appears to have a large nose, which may be discolored. He is approximately 5’8, and wearing a red bandana around his neck. The two white males appear to be of slender builds in the photos.

The last robbery occurred at approximately 5:24 a.m. on December 18, 2017, in the 400 block of North Union St. The female victim was attempting to get in her car when a black male approached and stopped her from closing the car door. The suspect demanded for the victim’s purse and did get away with it. There was a young girl in the car when this occurred.

Please view the attached photos and contact the Middletown Police with any information at 717-558-6900.