One injured after vehicle strikes utility pole on Route 72

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One person is injured following a single vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Route 72 in Union Township.

According to police, the driver lost control while operating a Ford Focus at a high rate of speed. The Ford struck a utility pole after skidding — approximately 110 feet — across the center lines and into the southbound travel lanes. The cause of impact snapped the pole into three sections, which caused down power lines and a smashed transformer.

The Ford split into two main sections and the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle, police say. The driver was extricated from the Ford and transported to Hershey Medical Center, police add.

There is no word on the condition of the driver at this time.

Route 72 was closed for approximately six hours between Jonestown Road and Thompson Avenue for clean up and utility repair.