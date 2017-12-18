× Panthers QB Cam Newton trolls Packers LB Clay Matthews: “You’ve been watching film, huh? That’s cool, watch this!”

CAROLINA– It was a memorable Sunday in the NFL, but one soundbite stood out among the rest of the action.

With 6:02 left in the first quarter, Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton got his team set for the next play in the red zone against the Green Bay Packers.

After the team’s lined up, Packers’ LB Clay Matthews called out “it’s that wheel route, it’s that wheel route!” after recognizing the Panthers’ formation.

Newton heard Matthews, and responded by saying, “You’ve been watching film, huh?”

With a grin, Newton says “That’s cool, watch this!”

Newton proceeds to take the snap and throw a touchdown on a slant route to RB/WR Christian McCaffrey.

The audio was caught on the FOX broadcast, and even had the announcers laughing: