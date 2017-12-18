× Phillies sign 1B Carlos Santana to 3-year, $60 million deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies are taking another step in their rebuild process.

This step was a big one while inching back towards contention.

The club announced on Friday that they have come to terms with former Cleveland Indians’ 1B Carlos Santana on a 3-year contract worth $60 million.

Santana, 32 in April, hit .259 with 23 HR and 79 RBIs in 2017, in what could be considered a down year by his standards. In 2016, Santana launched 34 HR with 87 RBIs.

He is known as an on-base machine, with a .365 OBP and regularly drawing nearly 100 walks every season.

The move came as a surprise to some, as the Phillies’ had had 1B Rhys Hoskins penciled in as the starter for this season. However, after experimenting with Hoskins in left field, the team felt confident enough in his abilities to play the outfield that they were able to add the switch-hitting Santana to the middle of their order.