× Phillies trade SS Freddy Galvis to the Padres for pitching prospect

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies moved their longest-tenured player to the San Diego Padres on Friday.

SS Freddy Galvis was traded to the Padres for pitching prospect Enyel De Los Santos.

Galvis, 28, has one year left on his contract and is viewed as a stop-gap player for San Diego, who are waiting on top prospect SS Fernando Tatis, Jr. to finish his development in the minor leagues.

Galvis debuted with the Phillies in 2012, and hit .245 with 52 HR and 233 RBIs while providing great defense at both shortstop and second base.

The Phillies decision to move him now means they are confident in top prospect SS J.P. Crawford to take the reins at shortstop in 2017 and beyond.

Crawford got his first taste of Major League action as a September call-up in 2017, and hit .214 in limited action.

In the minor leagues, Crawford is a career .270 hitter with a .367 OBP, as he drew nearly as many walks (311) as times he struck out (340).

In De Los Santos, the Phillies are acquiring a 22-year-old starting pitcher with a 3.70 ERA in three minor league seasons. He is known for his control, walking only 104 batters in over 330 innings while striking out 306.

De Los Santos spent all of 2017 in AA, and is reportedly ticketed for AA Reading to being the 2018 season.