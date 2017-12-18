Police arrest man allegedly involved in 9 robberies throughout the Dauphin County area

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested the suspect involved in a string of robberies throughout the Dauphin County area.

Harry Briggs, of Philadelphia, allegedly robbed convenience stores on nine separate occasions from November 22 to December 18, Monday, the date of his capture.

Police spotted Briggs after he robbed Dollar General in Swatara Township around 8:30 a.m. Monday. He was taken into custody following a vehicular and foot pursuit by Swatara Township Police.

In each robbery, Briggs allegedly used physical force and a large knife to threaten customers and store employees while demanding cash from the registers, according to police.

Briggs is being held at the Dauphin County Booking Center pending arraignment on robbery and aggravated assault charges.

A joint investigation led by Swatara Township, Harrisburg City and Steelton Borough Police Departments led to Briggs’ arrest.