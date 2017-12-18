× Police investigating incident in which firecrackers were thrown inside a Lebanon County church during a service

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which firecrackers were thrown into a church during a service.

On December 17 around 7:35 p.m., police received a report that fire crackers had been thrown inside the front door of the Sharon Mennonite Fellowship Church located in the 800 block of Greble Road in Bethel Township.

A witness told police that the suspects who allegedly threw the fire crackers were driving a tan Chevrolet Durmax and Chevrolet Glasser.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact State Police.