Police presence prompted following HS basketball game in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police presence was prompted Monday night after a high school basketball game wrapped up in Steelton.

Swatara Township Police responded to Steelton-Highspire High School at 8:51 p.m. for a report of a large fight. According to police, tempers flared as the Steelton – Middletown boys’ basketball game ended. Several officers from multiple jurisdictions were called to the scene to manage the crowd that poured into the parking lot.

Police say the crowd was eventually dispersed. There were no reported serious injuries, police add.

Anyone with information and/or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550. You can also submit a tip here.