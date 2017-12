LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are looking to identify an unknown male who was found inside a community room along Roosevelt Boulevard on Friday.

According to police, the man entered the room around 8:30 p.m. after it had accidentally been left unlocked. The man fled before authorities arrived.

Any person knowing the identity of this male should call the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use our anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.