DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are looking for a missing 76-year-old man.

Enrique Abadia, who has dementia, was last seen driving a gray Hyundai Elantra (license plate #: ERZ-2005) early Monday, according to police. He has not returned to his residence.

Police add that Abadia was wearing jeans, a black shirt and a light weight yellow jacket the last time he was seen.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.