Police seek suspect in Terre Hill Sunoco burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged burglary that occurred in East Earl Township on December 7.

According to East Earl Township Police, a suspect — described as a white male in his 20’s or 30’s with a thin build and a goatee — stole items and cash from the Terre Hill Sunoco after breaking a glass door to enter the business. The suspect was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white shoes at the time of the incident, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302 or submit a tip here.