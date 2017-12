Police seek suspect in Terre Hill Sunoco burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged burglary that occurred in East Earl Township on December 7.

According to East Earl Township Police, a suspect — described as a white male in his 20’s or 30’s with a thin build and a goatee — stole items and cash from the Terre Hill Sunoco after breaking a glass door to enter the business. The suspect was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white shoes at the time of the incident, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact┬áthe East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302 or submit a tip here.