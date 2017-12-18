Quiet and mild start to the week with minimal rain chances

MILD START TO WEEK, COUPLE SHOWERS: The weather pattern is quiet and mild to start the week, with small chances for a couple showers. There’s a couple sprinkles or light showers this morning, perhaps an icy spot or two, but most are dry. Expect readings to begin in the lower to middle 30s. The rest of the day is dry, but there’s plenty of clouds. Afternoon high temperatures are milder, reaching the middle to upper 40s. Plentiful clouds remain through the overnight period. An isolated light shower or two is possible, but many stay dry. Expect overnight low temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Tuesday is even milder, with plenty of clouds and some limited sunshine. There’s a small chance once again for a couple light showers as the next cold front approaches. Readings are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds are quite breezy too.

COOLER BUT DRY END OF WEEK: The cold front swings through overnight Tuesday and is gone by Wednesday morning. Conditions are dry with partly sunny skies. It’s a bit breezy too. Temperatures are cooler, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday brings clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures are similar to Wednesday, with readings in the lower 40s. Clouds increase fast Friday as the next system approaches. Showers wait until the evening. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but they continue to increase through evening and the night.

WEEKEND SHOWERS: The next system brings wet weather, especially for the first half of the weekend. Expect plenty of showers from what looks like a nice soaking for Saturday. The wettest part of the day is the morning, with showers drying out and clearing during the afternoon. It’s breezy and mild, with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Sunday is drier, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. There’s plenty of clouds, with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Have a great Monday!