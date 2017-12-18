× Red Lion man facing charges after allegedly attacking wife

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Red Lion couple is facing charges after a drunken altercation.

Theodore Hickman, 30, is facing simple assault and disorderly conduct among other related charges. His wife, Amanda Hickman, is charged with DUI.

On December 17 at approximately 2:45 a.m., police were dispatched to an alley way near the Red Lion Tavern in Red Lion Boro.

A witness told police he attempted to give Hickman and Amanda a ride home because they were both intoxicated.

However, the Hickmans got out of the car near Railroad Lane and W. Broadway and began walking down the alley.

An argument ensued between the two, and the witness followed in an attempt to make sure that they were okay.

At one point, Hickman punched the woman in the head, and the witness intervened.

Hickman proceeded to throw two punches at the witness but missed, and was restrained until police arrived.

He was placed under arrest, and is now facing charges. Police located Amanda Hickman a short time later, stumbling out of the driver’s seat of a white SUV.