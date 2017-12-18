Spring Grove EMS aids family with GoFundMe page for three children who lost their mother in murder

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Spring Grove EMS is aiding the family that started a GoFundMe page for the three children who lost their mother after she was killed on Saturday.

Samantha Stein, 24, was stabbed to death and left behind three young children.

Now, Spring Grove EMS has started fundraisers to provide the children clothing, school bags, and toys.

The group is expected to present the children and family with these items on Friday, just before Christmas.

The requested items for the children are as follows:

Age 10 (Boy)- Size 12 boys and shoe size 6. Likes the football (Green Bay Packers and Florida Gators)

Age 6 (Boy)- Size 6/7 and wears size 11/12 Toddler. Likes dinosaurs.

Age 4 (Girl)- She wears 4T/5T clothes and size 10 shoe. She loves Princess Knight and Frozen.