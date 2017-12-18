× Steeler’s receiver Antonio Brown partially tears calf, expected back for playoffs

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers will be without a major offensive threat, at least for the rest of the regular season.

WR Antonio Brown left the game in the second quarter of a loss to the New England Patriots with a leg injury.

Brown, 29, underwent x-rays at the stadium before being taken to a local hospital for further tests. It was there he was diagnosed with a partially torn calf.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Brown is expected to miss at least one game, with multiple reports saying that he is expected to miss the regular season.

Brown is expected to return for the playoffs, and the Steelers still have a chance to secure a first round bye, giving him an extra week to heal.

So far this season, Brown leads all receivers with 99 catches for 1509 yards. He has also added 9 TDs.

The Steelers will hit the road to face Houston at 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.