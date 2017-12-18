× United Way of Lebanon launches fund for Hurricane Maria victims

LEBANON, PA – United Way of Lebanon County announces the launch of a special collection to raise finances to support the needs of families and children resettling throughout Lebanon County from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

This collection, named the Helping Hand fund, is open to gifts now through December 31, 2017. 100% of donations given to this fund will be distributed to support immediate tangible needs such as school supplies, coats, gloves, scarves, hats, assistance with food/nutrition, and other services.

After a successful community forum on December 5 to discuss the influx of Puerto Rican families and individuals relocating into the area, United Way and the City of Lebanon are working together to facilitate continued conversation, seeking to centralize and streamline a process for individuals resettling here in the wake of this crisis.

Kenny Montijo, United Way of Lebanon County CEO, said, “There is a clear and immediate need in our community to help these families get access to services and support. United Way already had the connections and capacity to create an emergency fund, and our Board of Directors was happy to approve it in an expedited way. We’re glad to serve as a leader in the Lebanon community and look forward to continued conversations about how to best meet the needs of these families.”

The creation of this fund to address an immediate need in our community represents United Way’s desire to be responsive to emergent community needs. Funding and programming that aligns with relevant, immediate needs will be seen more in the 2018-2019 United Way funding cycle.

To make a gift to this fund, please visit www.unitedwaylebco.org/helpinghand before December 31, 2017.

Individuals and families who have recently relocated to the area from Puerto Rico are encouraged to reach out to the 2-1-1 human services hotline by dialing “2-1-1” from any phone. Bilingual support is available 24/7 and will assist families looking to connect with services in Lebanon County.

SOURCE: United Way press release