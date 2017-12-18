× York man facing charges after allegedly pointing gun at two people while driving

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at two people while driving.

Jonathan Carl, 37, is facing assault charges for the incident.

On December 6 around 4:30 p.m., Carl was allegedly driving erratically on Interstate 83 when he pointed a firearm at two victims that were traveling in the vicinity.

Police were able to locate Carl, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Now, he is facing charges.