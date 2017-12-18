York man facing charges after allegedly pointing gun at two people while driving
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at two people while driving.
Jonathan Carl, 37, is facing assault charges for the incident.
On December 6 around 4:30 p.m., Carl was allegedly driving erratically on Interstate 83 when he pointed a firearm at two victims that were traveling in the vicinity.
Police were able to locate Carl, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Now, he is facing charges.
39.962598 -76.727745