York man sentenced to 18-36 years in prison for raping mentally disabled woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man convicted on charges of repeatedly raping a mentally disabled woman for months in 2014 and 2015 was sentenced Monday.

Santos Diaz, 51, will serve between 18 and 36 years in prison, court documents show.

A jury found Diaz guilty of rape of a mentally disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone who has a mental disability and sexual assault in September.