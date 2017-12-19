A mild and breezy Tuesday is ahead before temperatures cool back down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILD TUESDAY, SMALL SHOWER CHANCE: A mild Tuesday is ahead, but plentiful clouds and a small shower chance remains. Skies start mainly cloudy with a few hazy and foggy spots. Isolated light showers are possible, so grab the umbrella stepping outside. Temperatures begin in the middle 30s to lower 40s. The rest of the day is very mild, with plenty of clouds mixed with sunnier intervals. There’s a small chance once again for a couple light showers as the next cold front approaches, with the best chance during the evening. Readings are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds are quite breezy too. The cold front swings through overnight Tuesday and is gone by Wednesday morning. Expect a chill to return, with readings falling into the upper 20s to middle 30s by daybreak.

COOLER BUT DRY END OF WEEK: Conditions are dry with partly sunny skies for Wednesday. It’s a bit breezy too. Temperatures are cooler, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy winds make wind chill values feel like the 30s. Thursday brings clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures are similar to Wednesday, with readings in the lower 40s. Clouds increase fast Friday as the next system approaches. Showers wait until the evening. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but they continue to increase through evening and the night.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND SHOWERS: The next system brings wet weather, especially for the first half of the weekend. Expect plenty of showers from what looks like a nice soaking for Saturday. The wettest part of the day is the morning, with showers drying out and clearing during the afternoon. It’s breezy and mild, with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Sunday (Christmas Eve) is drier, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. There’s plenty of clouds, with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Christmas Day still could be a bit unsettled. We watch for some rain and snow showers. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. So far, no major issues are expected in weather for the holiday!

Have a great Tuesday!