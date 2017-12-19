× Bon-Ton stores will give away free gift cards worth $5 to $500 to the first 400 customers on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Attention, Bon-Ton shoppers: If you’re looking for a last-minute gift idea — or if you’re in the mood to treat yourself — you might want to consider one of the retail chain’s locations on Wednesday.

Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will be handing out free gift cards to the first 400 customers through the door at all Bon-Ton locations on Wednesday.

One lucky customer at every store will receive a gift card worth $500.

Stores will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. An entrance at each store will be designated with signs for the free giveaway.

The retailer said it will give away a total of $1 million in gift cards.

“Providing a special gift for our customers adds excitement to their shopping experience,” says Steve Byers, Executive Vice President of Stores for The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. “It’s the season of giving and we know shoppers will appreciate receiving a free gift card from their hometown store this holiday season.”

The gift cards have no exclusions or expiration dates. They can be given as a gift, or used as tender and combined with coupons to shop immediately in any Bon-Ton department store. Customers can also take advantage of special door busters, deals and a $50 off $100 coupon (some exclusions apply), available on the company’s mobile app, to use for last minute holiday gifts.

In addition, clearance centers, furniture galleries and Carson’s Riverside Plazastore are excluded from this promotion.

To find a Bon-Ton store near you, go here.