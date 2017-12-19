× Camp Hill accepts resignation of Police Chief Douglas Hockenberry

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Camp Hill Borough Council has accepted the resignation of Police Chief Douglas Hockenberry, according to FOX43’s Felix Rodrigues Lima.

Hockenberry was charged with driving under the influence, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving and failure to notify police of a crash on November 27 following an alcohol-related crash earlier that month.

The 46-year-old police chief allegedly struck a tree and two mailboxes in Rye Township on November 5 after leaving the roadway.

He told the responding Pennsylvania State Trooper that he was drinking alcohol before driving.

The council issued this statement:

“After an appropriate period of discussion and review, Camp Hill Borough Council has approved a Severance Agreement and Release outlining the terms under which Chief Doug Hockenberry will be separating from his position as Chief of Police. Council also wishes recognize Chief Hockenberry for his prior dedicated service to the Borough and its constituents. As this is a personal matter, Borough Council will have no further comment.

“In the interim, Mayor Mark Simpson who has statutory control over the day to day operations of the Police Department will continue to work with the experienced ranking officers to administer the Department.”