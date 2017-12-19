× Carlisle man accused of stealing Steelton Borough work truck during attempted escape from police

STEELTON — A Carlisle auto theft suspect attempting to escape police made a rather unorthodox choice in escape vehicles, Steelton police say. The man allegedly stole a Steelton Borough work truck, police say.

Nisaiah L. Johnson was arrested after the Tuesday morning incident and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

The incident began around 9:09 a.m., when Steelton police were called by a resident on the 300 block of S. 4th Street who reported that someone drove into their yard in a black Pontiac SUV, parked the vehicle there, and walked into the woods behind the resident’s home.

Police at the scene discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Carlisle area Tuesday morning. The suspect in that case was described as a black male, about six feet tall, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and red Nike sneakers.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, police received another call from a borough employee, who reported that a man fitting the suspect’s description got into a borough work truck and drove off.

Within about 30 minutes, State Police reported the work truck had been parked in the median of Route 283 South, near Lindle Road. Police surrounded the area and attempted to locate the suspect. Shortly thereafter, Swatara Township police reported that they had located a person matching the suspect’s description, who was wearing a Steelton Borough Road Crew ID badge and safety vest. The suspect, later identified as Johnson, was apprehended.