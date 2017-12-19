× Coach of Micah Parsons says college choice is tough decision for the 5-star recruit

HARRISBURG – Imagine having major college football coaches like Penn State’s James Franklin, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley all calling and texting you, offering you a chance to come play for them at the next level.

Harrisburg teenager and 5-star high school recruit Micah Parsons is set to announce his college choice at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg Tuesday morning.

We talked to Micah’s head coach at Harrisburg High Calvin Everett 1-on-1 about a recruiting process that is flattering but stressful. He says he honestly has no idea which school Micah will choose.