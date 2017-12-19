× Comcast launches high speed Gigabit internet service in Carlisle area

Comcast announced today that it has launched a new internet service in the Carlisle area that delivers speeds up to 1 Gigabit-per-second (Gbps) to residential customers.

These speeds will be among the fastest and most widely available and include access to the nation’s largest Wi-Fi network of more than 18 million hotspots. Combined with the company’s recently launched Xfinity xFi platform, a new and personalized home Wi-Fi experience, Comcast is giving customers the fastest speeds, the best Wi-Fi coverage, and ultimate Wi-Fi control in their homes.

The new speed is available throughout Comcast’s service areas in the Carlisle area, including the boroughs of Carlisle, Newville and Mt. Holly Springs and the townships of Silver Springs, Monroe, Lower Mifflin, North Newton, North Middleton, South Middleton, Dickinson, West Pennsboro, Carroll, Penn, Lower Frankford, Rye, South Newton, Huntington and Spring.

In these areas, the everyday price for 1 Gigabit service is $104.95 a month, without a term contract, and a promotional price of $79.99 a month for 12 months is being offered.

“With the launch of our 1 Gigabit residential service, adding to the best in-home Wi-Fi experience and our recent launch of XFINITY xFi, we continue to deliver an unparalleled Internet experience for our customers in terms of speed, control and reliability,” said Christine Whitaker, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Keystone Region. “We know consumers need an Internet provider that can deliver speed, and we have been on a pace of doubling our network capacity every 18 to 24 months, ensuring that we stay well ahead of demand.”

The company’s new 1 Gigabit Internet service will use DOCSIS 3.1 technology to deliver the speeds over the existing communications lines that are already in most homes. To enjoy the service, all customers need to do is install a new DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. New and current customers can visit Xfinity.com/gig to learn about the new service and request additional information.

Recently, Comcast launched Xfinity xFi, a platform that provides a simple digital dashboard for customers to set up their home Wi-Fi network, find their password, see what devices are connected, troubleshoot issues, set parental controls, and even pause Wi-Fi access on their home network during dinner or bedtime. Outside the home, most Xfinity Internet customers also have complimentary access to nearly 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots nationwide.

