Felton man charged with poaching deer

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 59-year-old man from Felton has been charged with four counts of unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife stemming from an Operation Game Thief tip.

A tip came in on November 30, 2017, that a male was seen transporting a deer outside of the season. Within hours, a wildlife conservation officer and deputy wildlife conservation officers investigated the tip and found the male to be in possession of four unlawfully taken deer. The deer included a seven-point buck, a three-point buck, a spike buck, and an antlerless deer. The male did not possess a Pennsylvania hunting license.

Through further investigation, violations were found to also occur in Maryland. Maryland Natural Resources Police were notified and pursued an investigation that resulted in multiple charges as well. The male faces a minimum fine of $1,600 to a maximum penalty of $3,200 and four months imprisonment for his Pennsylvania violations.

You can help protect wildlife by reporting wildlife crimes through the online OGT form bit.ly/PGCOGT or by calling the toll-free hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

SOURCE: PA Game Commission