Los Angeles Lakers retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers 8 & 24

LOS ANGELES– The Los Angeles Lakers retired former star Kobe Bryant‘s numbers during a halftime ceremony on Monday night.

Bryant wore #8 for 10 seasons until the 2006-07 season, when he switched to #24 for another 10 seasons.

Bryant won three championships while wearing #8 and two while wearing #24.

He is regarded by many as one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA, with a career average of 25 points per game and being elected to 18 All-Star games. Bryant is expected to be a first ballot Hall-of-Famer upon his first year of eligibility in 2022.

A number of former NBA legends came to Bryant’s ceremony last night, including former Lakers’ G Magic Johnson, C Shaquille O’Neal and former Sixers’ star Allen Iverson.

Johnson introduced Bryant to the crowd on Monday night:

Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss thanked Bryant for his contributions to the Lakers and the game:

Finally, Bryant watched his numbers get revealed in the rafters of the Staples Center and spoke to the crowd: