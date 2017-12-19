Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Conewago Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 77-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle.
Lewis Crone was allegedly walking across the road to get the mail when he was struck.
On December 18 around 7:00 p.m., the York County Coroner was dispatched to the 600 block of E. Canal Road in Conewago Township for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Upon arrival, officials learned that Crone had been struck by a vehicle while traveling west on E. Canal Road.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and is cooperating with police during the investigation.
40.060135 -76.802893