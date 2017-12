× New Oxford woman accused of theft from Toys for Tots after claiming to have ten children

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are investigating a theft from Toys for Tots.

On December 18, police responded to Jennifer Dr. in Mount Pleasant Township for a report of a theft from Toys for Tots.

The suspect, a 49-year-old New Oxford woman, allegedly claimed to have ten children, but truly doesn’t.

Police are continuing their investigation.