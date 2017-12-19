No injuries suffered after house fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.-- No injuries were suffered after an early Tuesday morning house fire.
Flames broke out just before 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bell Avenue in Hamilton Township.
Crews were dispatched for a reported grill fire that lit the house from the back before it became fully engulfed.
A woman who lived in the home was able to get out safely, along with a dog and cat.
Crews are still working to put out hot spots left from the flames.
The house has been deemed a total loss.
40.950110 -75.271239