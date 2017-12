× No one injured after business fire in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a business fire broke out on Monday night.

Around 11:20 p.m. on December 18, crews were called to the first block of Micro Drive for a reported fire.

At the time, there were about 160 employees in the building when heavy smoke started to billow throughout.

Authorities say that the fire was caused by boxes being piled too close to a heater.