Olivia’s cooks up Fresh salmon fire grilled and topped with our fresh house made roasted eggplant & olive tapenade

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Salmon Melitzandsalata tapenade – fresh salmon fire grilled and topped with our fresh house made roasted eggplant & olive tapenade. Served along w tri-color couscous & freshly steamed broccoli.

Melitzandsalata is a Greek style eggplant dip consisting of roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, a hint of fresh squeezed lemon, & a few other goodies...

3 medium sized firm eggplants

5 cloves of fresh garlic chopped

4 oz E.V.O.O.

1 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 of a lemon (large size) juiced

3 tbsp fresh chopped Italian parsley

2 tbsp fresh chopped basil

1 tsp chopped fire roasted red pepper

1 tsp chopped sun dried tomatoes

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/4 cup chopped artichoke hearts

1/4 cup olives pitted & chopped

2 tbsp capers drained

Cut eggplants in half. Drizzle olive oil on top and a sprinkling of salt & pepper. Roast in oven at 350*F for approx 30-35 minutes until tender. Remove outer skin from eggplant. Finely chop eggplant. Toss in remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly.

Cocktails

Sugar plum fairy fizz

Creme de cassis (black currant liqueur)

Rumple mintz

Cranberry juice

Club soda or ginger ale

“Sugar plum” garnishes

Fill glass w ice. Add creme de cassis, rumple mintz, & cranberry juice. Shake. Top w soda. Garnish w sugar plums. Enjoy!

** this cocktail recipe can also be turned into a delicious winter sangria by replacing the soda with red wine!!

**sugar plums recipe**

Traditional sugar plums are sweet candies made with toasted almonds, dried figs, plums, apricots, spices, & honey all rolled and coated w sugar.

Toasted Nutcracker

Amaretto

Frangelica

Rumchata

Coffee

Whipped cream

Freshly grated nutmeg

Add all liqueurs into a coffee cup. Add fresh hot coffee. Top w whipped cream & freshly grated nutmeg. Garnish w sugar plums. Enjoy!