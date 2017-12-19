× Perry County Prison inmate accused of punching two corrections officers

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Perry County — A 25-year-old inmate at Perry County Prison is facing additional charges after allegedly assaulting two corrections officers, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

John Zook Esh, 25, of New Bloomfield, is accused of punching the two officers in the abdomen with a closed fist, police say. He also allegedly kicked one of the officers before being restrained. Neither officer was seriously injured, police say.

Esh was charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, and harassment.