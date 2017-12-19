× Police searching for man accused of burglary and theft in East Donegal Township

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Susquehanna Regional police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle and other items belonging to a victim in the East Donegal Township area.

Jeremy Paul Walsh, 41, is charged with one count of burglary, one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of criminal mischief, police say. He allegedly stole a set of car keys from the victim while the victim was asleep, then left with the victim’s car for several hours.

In addition, Walsh allegedly stole $657.92 worth of items from the victim’s residence and caused $150 worth of damage to the residence by throwing numerous edible items around the interior and exterior of the home, police say.

Anyone with information as to the location of Walsh is encouraged to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at (717) 426-1164. You may also email Detective Kimes at Kimesm@police.co.lancaster.pa.us