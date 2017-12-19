× Police searching for suspect that allegedly stole a package from a front porch in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stole a package from a front porch.

On December 15, police responded to a residence in the 800 block of N. Shippen Street for a reported theft that had occurred earlier in the week.

The victim realized that a confirmed delivery of a package on December 11 had not been received.

The victim spoke with a neighbor who has a private video surveillance system, and a review of the video captured images of a suspect.

The suspect is described as an unknown male in all dark clothing and used plastic bags to conceal the stolen package.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 (reference report number 1712-017011) or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.