× Salvation Army of Lancaster: Donations down 50%; Surprise gift found in kettle

Lancaster, PA — With just five (5) Red Kettle days left until Christmas, The Salvation Army of Lancaster announced today that donations to its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign are down presently at 50-percent of its overall goal. An anonymous donor has given a unique and special gift at a kettle.

“We are very thankful to receive this special gift of a diamond ring from an anonymous donor. The donor wants to make sure that we are able to serve the many people who come to us every day for assistance” said Captain Timothy Sheehan, Commanding Officer, The Salvation Army Lancaster. “This gift helps us get closer to our goal of $215,000.00.

“We rely on the Red Kettle campaign to help fund our Christmas assistance and other social services programs, which provide a lifeline to individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. Without sufficient donations to the kettle campaign, we are concerned about our ability to meet the many request for assistance throughout the year” said Captain Sheehan.

“Cash donations are accepted at any of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles during the remaining days before Christmas. Secure credit card donations may be made online at http://www.salvationarmylancaster.org. We are extremely grateful for your continued support and ongoing generosity” stated Captain Sheehan.

Visit http://www.salvationarmylancaster.org or call us for more information on how you can help us help others in need. For more information contact – 717.397.7565.