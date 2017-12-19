× Sheetz customers can get free coffee on Christmas and New Year’s Day

ALTOONA — Sheetz announced that visiting customers will get a free cup of coffee for the holidays.

The convenience store company says customers can get a free fresh-brewed cup of Sheetz coffee from midnight to noon on Christmas Day, and from 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

“Offering free coffee during the holidays is our way of saying thank you to the communities we serve,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategies. “Sheetz has been giving away free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s for more than 20 years. It is the perfect opportunity for us to show our appreciation to our loyal customers, and to celebrate the holidays with them.”

Customers will have the chance to make the holiday a little brighter for local needy children by donating to Sheetz for the Kidz at checkout. The employee-run charity provides toys, clothes and other basic needs to underprivileged children in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. One hundred percent of all customer donations go directly to supporting children in local communities, Sheetz says.