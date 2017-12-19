× Steelers’ RB James Conner to undergo knee surgery

PITTSBURGH– Pittsburgh Steelers’ RB James Conner is set to undergo knee surgery.

According to ESPN, Conner injured his knee on a 2-yard run during Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots.

It is unclear how long Conner’s recovery will be, but he is expected to miss the regular season.

For the year, Conner has totaled 144 yards on the ground. He is still seeking his first NFL rushing touchdown.