Steelers’ RB James Conner to undergo knee surgery

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 20, 2017: Running back James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers awaits the snap from his position in the third quarter of a preseason game on August 20, 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh won 17-13. (Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH– Pittsburgh Steelers’ RB James Conner is set to undergo knee surgery.
According to ESPN, Conner injured his knee on a 2-yard run during Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots.
It is unclear how long Conner’s recovery will be, but he is expected to miss the regular season.
For the year, Conner has totaled 144 yards on the ground. He is still seeking his first NFL rushing touchdown.