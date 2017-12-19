× Two Chambersburg men convicted of sex trafficking, prostitution, and drug charges

HARRISBURG — Two Chambersburg men were convicted of sex trafficking, prostitution and drug charges after a two-week trial in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Anthony “Tony” D’Ambrosio, 35, and Armando Delgado, 21, both of Chambersburg, were convicted of sex trafficking of children, conspiracy to transport any individual to engage in prostitution, conspiracy to distribute and posses with intent to distribute oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana, and distribution and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.

The jury returned with guilty verdicts after three hours of deliberation.

D’Ambrosio and Delgado were accused of recruiting and transporting girls and young women between the ages of 13 and 21 to engage in commercial sex acts in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia. They frequently paid the girls and women in drugs.

Following the entry of the verdict, D’Ambrosio was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals, at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Delgado has been incarcerated on the superseding indictment since March 12, 2015.

D’Ambrosio, Delgado and their co-defendants, who previously pleaded guilty, participated in a conspiracy that began in approximately July 2012, and continued to January 2015. D’Ambrosio, Delgado and the others rented motel rooms and posted “escort” advertisements and photographs on backpage.com from July 2012 through January 2015. D’Ambrosio and the others would take the majority of the money made during the course of the prostitution business, and distributed various drugs to the women, including oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana.

Albert E. “Pipo” Martinez, age 35, of Chambersburg, pleaded guilty to all charges on March 31, 2016. On December 5, Keanu Martinez, age 21, of Chambersburg, the son of Albert Martinez, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting minors to engage in prostitution.

A sentencing date has not been set for either Martinez yet.

Brandon Hill, age 30, of Harrisburg, previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking counts and received a 37-month sentence.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meredith A. Taylor and Scott Ford prosecuted the case.