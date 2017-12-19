× ‘Unusual sound’ near Cumberland Valley schools was caused by hunters, police say

MECHANICSBURG — An “unusual sound” heard Tuesday on the grounds of Hampden Elementary and Good Hope Middle School in the Cumberland Valley School District caused school officials to summon law enforcement, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, the sound was heard around 8:30 a.m. in the area of a creek that runs near the school buildings. Police were notified, and officers quickly determined the sound came from hunters who were on private land near the area.

No one was in any danger, the district’s post said. Police determined there was no need for a lockdown as the schools’ students, staff and visitors were not in any imminent danger.