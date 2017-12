× Walnut Grove Smorgasbord in Dauphin County closes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Walnut Grove Smorgasbord closed this past weekend.

The restaurant, located in Lower Paxton Township, announced their closure this weekend after their catering company, WGC Caters, has taken off and tripled its business in the past six months.

According to a Facebook post, this forced the owners of the smorgasbord to make a decision and focus on the catering business.