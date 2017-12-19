York City students help to keep city warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- With the winter season upon us, students from York City are helping to keep people in their community warm.

Students from McKinley School in the York City School District spent Tuesday morning in York's Penn Park, tying scarves around the trees and light posts for anyone who might need one, including the homeless population. Organizers say the project gives young students in their community a lesson in community service.

Alex Kadyszewski, coordinator of the project says that 'it gives the students a chance to come out, get in the community to see smiling faces. When people walk by they ask for one, they grab them, they feel good about doing it.'

This is the third year for the student project. Last year, the students collected 45 scarves, this year they had almost 90 scarves.