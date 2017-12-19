× York Gallaria Mall will implement its Youth Escort Policy from 3-9 p.m. on Dec. 26

YORK — The York Gallaria Mall will implement its Youth Escort Policy, which states that shoppers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older, from 3-9 p.m. on December 26, the mall’s management announced Tuesday.

The policy states that it can be implemented at any time at the discretion of management. It affects the entire mall except for department stores with exterior entrances. It includes the walkways and any corridor leading to the mall. Unsupervised shoppers under the age of 18 are also prohibited from congregating in the mall parking lot while the policy is in effect.

“We made the decision to implement the policy as a result of the rising number of incidents that have occurred nationwide on this day,” said Alicia Easley, marketing director at York Galleria. “It’s one of the many tools our general managers have at their disposal to manage the crowd and maintain a family-friendly environment for our customers, retailers, and employees.”

Under the terms of the Youth Escort Policy:

York Galleria Mall visitors under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older whenever the policy is in effect

Security will monitor those entering the mall

Unaccompanied shoppers under age 18 in the mall prior to the time the policy goes into effect must either leave or be joined by a parent or guardian once the policy’s time begins

Unescorted youths will be asked to leave while the policy is in effect

Individuals using public or other forms of transportation must schedule their departures in time to ensure compliance with the policy

Individuals in violation of the policy or any other posted mall rules who refuse to leave when requested to do so by mall security officers may be prosecuted for trespassing

Proof of age will be required if the age of the youth and/or parent or guardian is not easily determined. Those whose ages cannot be determined and lack identification will be asked to leave

Acceptable identification is a photo ID from a state agency, school or employer

Youth under 18 working in the mall will be allowed access without a parent or guardian, but proof of work status will be required, and they must go directly to their place of employment and leave at the conclusion of their shift if it ends during the time the policy is in effect

One parent over 18 years of age may escort all of his/her children. Additionally, one parent or guardian, over 21 years of age, may escort up to three youths — but one youth must be the child of the parent or guardian

Parents or guardians are responsible for the action of the escorted youths

Any person violating the policy will be asked to leave the mall

If an escorted youth is banned from the mall, the adult escort will also be banned for the same amount of time as the youth

Security personnel are responsible for enforcing the policy

The policy is posted at all mall entrances