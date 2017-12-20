× 2 people taken to hospital after crash in Spring Garden Twp.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a crash in Spring Garden Township, York County dispatch says.

Authorities responded to the area of Grantley and Country Club Roads around 1:10 p.m. for a reported crash with an entrapment.

The vehicles involved were a tractor trailer and a passenger car, dispatch adds.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

Police are still on the scene.