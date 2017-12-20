× 90-year-old man dies in fatal crash at intersection of Country Club, Grantley Roads

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 90-year-old man died Wednesday after his vehicle collided with a box truck at the intersection of Country Club Road and Grantley Road.

Police were called to the scene around 1:12 p.m.

Charles Schaszberger, of York, succumbed to his injuries at York Hospital just before 2 p.m., according to the York County Coroner’s Office. A passenger in the same vehicle was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Country Club Road is currently shut down between Bond Avenue and Virginia Avenue.

Grantley Road is currently shut down between Villa Terrace and Colonial Avenue.

Spring Garden Township Police are investigating the crash.

This story has been updated from its previous version.