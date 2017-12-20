× Biglerville man facing charges after attacking woman during argument

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Biglerville man is facing charges after an argument turned physical and he allegedly attacked a woman.

Steven McCoy, 24, is facing simple assault charges for the incident.

On December 9 around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Hamilton Township for a reported argument that turned physical.

Allegedly, McCoy and the victim were in a verbal argument in their residence when McCoy pushed the victim to the ground and struck her several times in the head, chest, and right leg, causing injuries.

Now, he will face charges.