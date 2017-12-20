× Chambersburg woman facing charges after allegedly stealing Christmas gifts meant for families in need

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing Christmas gifts meant to be hand delivered to families in need.

Kathy Jo Wright, 43, of Chambersburg Boro, is facing theft charges for her role in the incident.

On December 19, police were contacted for a report of stolen Christmas gifts.

The victim told police that each year she organizes a Christmas gift donation drive for families in need.

The drive itself is operated via volunteers that purchase a variety of household items, gifts, and toys that are wrapped and hand delivered to families in need.

According to a police report, Wright volunteered to deliver a portion of the gifts to multiple families in the community.

However, upon receiving the wrapped gifts for delivery, Wright moved them to her home for her own personal use.

Police contacted Wright, and she was found in possession of a felony amount of stolen and unwrapped Christmas gifts.

She was arrested and is currently at Cumberland County Prison until she is arraigned on Wednesday morning.

All of the stolen gifts were recovered by police and returned to the victim for re-wrapping and delivery.