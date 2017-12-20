Chillier air returns for Wednesday, and breezy winds remain

COOLER BUT DRY END OF WEEK: A cold front that swung through during the overnight period brings a return to the chill Wednesday. Readings fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s by daybreak, with partly cloudy skies. There’s plenty of sunshine mixed with clouds through the rest of Wednesday. It’s a bit breezy too. Temperatures are cooler, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy winds make wind chill values feel like the 30s. Temperatures turn even colder for the overnight period under partly cloudy skies. Expect overnight low temperatures to fall into the 20s. Thursday brings clouds and sunshine. Temperatures are similar to Wednesday, with readings in the lower 40s. Expect plenty of clouds Friday as the next system approaches. A few morning showers or drizzle are possible, with perhaps a couple icy spots. However, the brunt of the showers wait until the evening. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but they continue to increase through evening and the night.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND SHOWERS: The next system brings wet weather, especially for the first half of the weekend. Expect plenty of showers from what looks like a nice soaking for Saturday. The wettest part of the day is the morning, with showers drying out and clearing gradually during the latter part of the afternoon and into the evening. It’s breezy and mild, with temperatures in the middle 50s. Sunday (Christmas Eve) is drier, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. There’s plenty of clouds, with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Christmas Day still could be a bit unsettled. We watch for some rain and snow showers, perhaps even a bit of light snow east. This depends on how quickly the next burst of arctic air moves into the area. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. So far, no major issues are expected in weather for the holiday!

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday brings the next punch of brutally cold arctic air for this time of year! After a cold start in the teens and lower 20s, temperatures don’t budge much. There’s partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s, but depending on how strong this blast of cold air is, it could be another day we’re stuck in the 20s! Wind chills are in the teens.

Have a great Wednesday!