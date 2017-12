Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A donation drive for the family of 24-year-old Samantha Stein took place tonight in Spring Grove.

Thousands of dollars were raised and items, such as toys and clothing, will be donated to the family just before the Christmas holiday.

FOX43's Felix Rodrigues Lima spoke with members of community about the event. Hear from them on FOX43 News At Ten.

